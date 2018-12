2019 Chevrolet Blazer: What we know so far

slide-7360461 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360460 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360462 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360463 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360464 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360465 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360466 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360467 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360468 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7360469 Image Credit: Chevrolet

What engines are available?

The 2019 Blazer will come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. We don't know how much the Blazer will weigh, and although



The Blazer's top four trim levels come with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 305 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. That would be considerably more horsepower than its competitors. Considering that the much larger Traverse has been clocked from zero to 60 mph in the mid-6-second range, it's possible that the Blazer could be a bit of a scorcher with this engine.



With either engine, a nine-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard. The V6 can be paired with one of two all-wheel-drive systems (availability depends on trim level). The lesser version can disconnect the rear axle to save fuel, but this disconnection is not automatic -- the driver must press a button. RS and Premier models have a "sophisticated twin-clutch AWD" system that we assume is similar (if possibly the same) as the torque-vectoring system found in



