2019 Chevrolet Blazer: What we know so far

This reborn Chevy Blazer will arrive in dealerships in early 2019, right around the same time we'll get our first drive of this new five-passenger midsize crossover. Until then, let's review all the specs, features and pricing details we know so far.
How big is it?
Chevy has not released full dimensions for the 2019 Blazer, but on the outside at least, it will slot in between the Equinox and Traverse. We do know, however, that the Blazer will have 64.2 cubic-feet of cargo space when the rear seats are flattened. That's only about a cube more than the Equinox, meaning the Blazer is much closer in size to its little brother than its jumbo, three-row one (98.2 cubic feet). We would expect the Blazer to be a bit wider than the Equinox, though, and its sliding rear seat could afford it some extra legroom.
If you're curious about the Blazer's five-passenger midsize SUV competitors, we compare the Honda Passport, Ford Edge, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Hyundai Santa Fe and Nissan Murano here.
What engines are available?
The 2019 Blazer will come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. We don't know how much the Blazer will weigh, and although GM has done an admirable job of reducing weight throughout its lineup, we're guessing that won't be enough oomph for many consumers -- especially when you consider that of those above competitors, only the Santa Fe offers a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine.
The Blazer's top four trim levels come with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 305 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. That would be considerably more horsepower than its competitors. Considering that the much larger Traverse has been clocked from zero to 60 mph in the mid-6-second range, it's possible that the Blazer could be a bit of a scorcher with this engine.
With either engine, a nine-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard. The V6 can be paired with one of two all-wheel-drive systems (availability depends on trim level). The lesser version can disconnect the rear axle to save fuel, but this disconnection is not automatic -- the driver must press a button. RS and Premier models have a "sophisticated twin-clutch AWD" system that we assume is similar (if possibly the same) as the torque-vectoring system found in various Buicks and the Cadillac XT5. It automatically sends power front and rear, and then between the left and right rear wheels that benefits low-traction situations as well as dry-road handling.
How much and what features are available?
The 2019 Chevy Blazer will be available in six trim levels: L, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, RS and Premier. You can read our analysis of how the below features and pricing compare to other midsize SUVs.
Pricing for the L stars at $29,995, including the whopping $1,195 destination charge (all prices hereafter will include it). Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, proximity entry and push-button start, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, OnStar, 4G LTE WiFi, an eight-inch touchscreen, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system. It is exclusively front-wheel drive and the only available colors are white, black and silver.
The 1LT ($33,495) adds rear privacy glass, a compact spare tire, an eight-way power driver seat, and satellite radio. That is a massive price jump for so little equipment, but you do get access to some options and additional color choices (see the full color palette above).
The 2LT ($34,495) adds the V6 engine and is the first trim level available with all-wheel drive.
The 3LT ($38,695) adds leather seating, a power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, roof rails, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, rear parking sensors, heated front seats, and a six-way power passenger seat. Apart from the leather, these features can be added to the other LT trim level through the Convenience and Driver Confidence package.
The Blazer RS ($41,795) gets special styling and 20-inch wheels plus integrated navigation, a cargo management system, an upgraded instrument panel, and a heated steering wheel.
The Blazer Premier ($43,895) loses the RS' various gloss black trim pieces in favor of chromed pieces and different 20-inch wheels. It also adds a Bose sound system upgrade, driver memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. These extras are available on the RS within its Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II Package.
Also included in that package, along with the Premier's Driver Confidence II Package, are various active safety features: forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, GM's Safety Alert Seat and automatic highbeams. Wireless smartphone charging is also included in those packages.
When will we know more?
Autoblog will get its first chance to drive the 2019 Chevy Blazer in the middle of January, so look for our full review then.
