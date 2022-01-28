2022 Range Rover lineup gets big price cuts, small increases

Land Rover is still fleshing out specifics of 2022 Range Rover pricing, because much has changed in the world since our last post on Range Rover MSRPs. The amounts on a couple of trims have gone down by at least $3,000, the rest have all gone up by $450. Plus we finally have numbers for the super-luxe SV trims (pictured) that will be available on the base model and the flagship long-wheelbase model, both those trims seating five (the Range Rover Long Wheelbase Seven Seat resides between those two trims). Prices for each model and their MSRP changes, including the $1,350 destination charge, are:

Range Rover: $102,350 ($3,180 less)

$102,350 ($3,180 less) Range Rover Autobiography: $153,800 ($450 increase)

$153,800 ($450 increase) Range Rover First Edition: $160,000 ($450 increase)

$160,000 ($450 increase) Range Rover SV: $188,200

Range Rover LWB 7 Seats: $108,350 ($3,000 less)

$108,350 ($3,000 less) Range Rover LWB 7 Seats Autobiography: $155,800 ($450 increase)

Range Rover LWB Autobiography: $157,800 ($450 increase)

$157,800 ($450 increase) Range Rover LWB First Edition: $165,300 ($450 increase)

Range Rover LWB SV: $211,200

To recap, the entry-level Range Rover comes equipped with fancy kit like 21-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, a sliding panoramic roof, leather upholstery, heated and 20-way power-adjustable front seats, heated and power-reclining rear seats, a Meridian sound system, and a 13.1-inch touchscreen. Signing up for the Autobiography adds gear such as 22-inch wheels, black brake calipers, trim-specific exterior emblems, 24-way heated and cooled front seats that can give you a hot stone massage, what Land Rover refers to as Executive Class Comfort rear seats, a head-up display, and a better sound system, among other features. The limited-sale, First Edition models benefit from leather cushions in the tailgate and an 11.4-inch rear-seat entertainment system.

The SV version is available on short- and long-wheelbase models with the twin-turbo 538-horsepower V8, and it unlocks a wealth of customization options. Land Rover says the SV can be worked up into 1.6 million combinations. Interior materials are where the SV really stands out, the ceramic trims in particular. With these, the shifter, drive mode selector and volume knob have ceramic surfaces in black or white and gloss or satin finishes. Buyers can even opt to have mosaic pattern-embossed ceramic panels in place of some of the wood and metal trim in the cabin. Traditional materials are still available, and they receive special attention, too. The wood trim can be had with marquetry inlays. Super soft semi- and near-aniline leathers are available, and buyers can have the front and rear seats finished in different colors. If you don't want animal skin on your seats, Land Rover will also offer a polyurethane faux leather, another wild sign of the times.

Under that clamshell bonnet, the P400 models get a 3.0-liter inline-six making 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, backed up by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The P530 antes up to a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from Land Rover's new (again) German partner, BMW. The eight-pot produces 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque as the range-topper, the 4.4 sprinting to 60 miles per hour in a nice, square 4.4 seconds. The PHEV trims are up for order now, mating Jaguar-Land Rover's Ingenium inline-six engine with a 38.2 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and a 105-kilowatt (~140 hp) electric motor for a combined output of 434 horsepower. Land Rover says it will be capable of speeds up to 87 mph on electric power alone and offer 62 miles of pure-electric driving.

Related video: