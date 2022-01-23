2022 Nissan Rogue Sport starts at $24,585

We've been waiting for an announcement that the redesigned Nissan Qashqai would make its way here as the Rogue Sport for more than two years now, but everything is still quiet on the eastern front. While we continue to anticipate, Nissan is giving us the Rogue Sport we've known since 2017 with no changes save for a slightly higher MSRP. The front-wheel-drive versions of the three available trims, S, SV, and SL have all gone up by $100. The AWD models have all gone up by $200. Prices for the 2022 Rogue Sport after the $1,225 destination fee are:

Rogue Sport S FWD: $25,485 ($100)

Rogue Sport SV FWD: $27,055 ($100)

Rogue Sport SL FWD: $30,115 ($100)

Rogue Sport S AWD: $26,985 ($200)

Rogue Sport SV AWD: $28,555 ($200)

Rogue Sport SL AWD: $31,615 ($200)

Every version is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque, shifting through an Xtronic continuously variable transmission. Nissan has made its Safety Shield 360 ADAS standard on every trim, providing features such as Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Automatic Braking. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also come standard, displayed on the NissanConnect's seven-inch infotainment screen.

Stepping up to the SV grades expands the options menu with the $1,850 Technology Package that installs bits like ProPILOT Assist, Nissan's Intelligent Around View Monitor and Intelligent Driver Alertness system, Traffic Sign Recognition, and a memory driver's seat. The top trim SL offers a $2,280 Premium Package with extras like a power sliding glass moonroof, Bose Premium Audio System, fog lights, and a four-way powered passenger's seat.

