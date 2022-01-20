Lyft passenger ratings explained

If you've ever taken a Lyft ride, you're probably curious about your passenger rating. After all, it's one of the first things your driver will see when they accept your ride request.

Wondering how to find and improve your rating? Keep reading!

We'll explain everything you need to know, including what Lyft passenger ratings are, how they work and steps you can take to improve yours.

Do passengers get rated on Lyft?

Yes, passengers get rated on Lyft. After each ride, Lyft’s two-way rating system allows passengers to rate drivers, and also drivers to rate passengers.

This two-way rating system helps to maintain the integrity of the Lyft platform and ensure that driver and passenger quality remains at a reasonable level.

Why do ratings matter for Lyft passengers?

Many passengers are unaware of how important that Lyft passenger ratings really are. They often understand the importance of rating drivers, but don’t realize the fact that the rating system operates both ways.

Drivers can choose who they pick up. Before each ride, a Lyft driver is presented with a ride request that includes the passenger’s name, where they would like to be picked up from, and their rating. Drivers are encouraged to take most ride requests, but they have the right to deny passengers. One of the reasons they could deny a ride is because of a bad rating.

While a bad passenger rating could limit your chances of getting a ride, even worse is that you could be deactivated from the Lyft platform entirely if you get enough bad ratings.

Again, the entire reason for the ratings system is to maintain quality for drivers and riders. If you behave in a way that consistently earns you poor ratings from drivers, the system will recognize this and potentially render your account useless as a consequence of those actions.

How to find your Lyft passenger rating

Checking your Lyft passenger rating is easy, and can be done in a few simple steps.

Open the Lyft app.

Select the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your smartphone screen.

Select “View profile” near the top left.

View your Lyft passenger rating. The rating appears below your name and a star appears next to the rating.

Ways to improve your Lyft passenger rating

Most Lyft riders likely have a somewhat average Lyft rating, and don’t need to take steps to drastically improve their own. However, for those who don’t have that luxury and have earned a rating lower than desired, action needs to be taken.

While there is nothing that can be done about past ratings from previous trips, there are a few simple things to keep in mind that can substantially increase the odds of earning positive ratings on future trips:

1. Smile

A simple hello or pleasantry during the pickup process can go a long way in your Lyft experience.

Being friendly doesn't just mean being polite to your driver. It also means being respectful to other passengers by not engaging in loud or obnoxious behavior, or any other type of behavior that would make a driver uncomfortable.

I have countless stories of couples who have gotten in my vehicle after requesting a ride, forgetting to acknowledge me, yet still diving directly into an explosive fight immediately after closing the door.

Keep the drama between you and others between you and others, and don’t pull your driver into the middle of it.

2. Be punctual

Know where you are going to be picked up and be there on time.

Lyft drivers have to wait after accepting a ride request, so try not to make them wait too long for you before your scheduled pickup time once they arrive. Driving around the city picking up all the passengers who aren't ready on time is a huge pain point for drivers, so they very much appreciate promptness.

3. Be responsible and respectful

Don’t drink, smoke, do drugs or eat strong-smelling food during the ride.

Using common sense should help avoid these types of situations, but sometimes the unexpected happens, which puts drivers in a no-win situation.

Treat their vehicles how you would want your vehicle treated while driving. And just remember, if it is illegal to do it when you are driving your own personal vehicle, you probably should refrain from doing it while riding with somebody else.

4. Tip your driver

It is important to remember that a driver tip is not included in the standard ride fare. I typically suggest at least 10% as a minimum, but oftentimes give 20% of the total ride fare. Drivers pay for gas, car washes, insurance, maintenance and many other expenses from their own pockets, so adding a few dollars for a tip goes farther than you’d expect and are greatly appreciated.

Giving a tip is the right thing to do, but it can also help earn some brownie points with Lyft drivers. After getting handed a few bucks in cash, the odds of getting a higher rating are pretty good.

Can I dispute an unfair Lyft rating?

If you feel that you were given an unfair passenger rating from a Lyft rider after a ride, Lyft allows you the opportunity to dispute the rating and explain yourself.

There are simple steps to dispute a Lyft rating:

Open the Lyft app Tap the hamburger menu in the top left portion of the screen Tap “Ride history” Select the ride in which you’d like to dispute a rating for Tap “Get help” at the bottom of the screen Pick the reason for disputing the charge, and move forward with the prompts on the screen

According to the Lyft website, “Lyft can exclude the lowest rating received out of your last 100 rides. Requests for multiple rating exclusions aren’t guaranteed.”

It is worth noting that while you are able to dispute a Lyft rating, that does not mean that Lyft will reverse that rating. If you were wrong in the situation that led to a bad rating, be honest with yourself and accept the rating.

Wrapping up

As you can see, the process of Lyft drivers rating passengers after every ride is critical to maintaining a quality ride experience for both parties involved. Poor passenger ratings can be improved with a few easy steps, such as being respectful of the driver’s time, being polite during the ride and showing your appreciation to the driver once the ride ends.

So what are you waiting for? Put your best foot forward and maximize your chances of getting a good rating today.