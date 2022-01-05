Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

You don't have to be a car enthusiast to know about the DeLorean DMC-12. In fact, as iconic cars go, this one isn't particularly special, at least it wasn't until it was featured in the 1985 mega hit "Back to the Future". It was only made for two calendar years, with three model years before calling it quits in 1983, but the design is unforgettable, complete with gull-wing doors and stainless steel construction. This one has been restored by the revamped DeLorean Motor Company who acquired the remaining parts and other various trademarks in the mid-90s, and with a little luck it can be yours thanks to Omaze.

Win this DeLorean DMC-12 - Enter at Omaze

According to Omaze, this specific DMC-12 features a 2.85 liter V6 powering the rear wheels. Though it may look fast, you won't be winning any races in this car, unless it's against a Mitsubishi Mirage. Its 130 horsepower is much less than most cars that are currently for sale in the U.S. But it's not all about power. It's about old school 80s retro cool. And in that, the DeLorean is surely a winner.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." Paying $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The Petersen Automotive Museum. According to Omaze, "Petersen Automotive Museum explores and presents the history of the automobile and its impact on global life and culture. Your generosity supports The Petersen Workshop, a K–12 educational YouTube series that offers a turnkey solution to integrate the automobile into a STEAM-based curriculum. The series provides interactive content, current research and insights into the history of the automobile to help students better understand the critical role of the car and what lies ahead for transportation."

If you want this blast from the past in your driveway — and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t — enter here. The deadline to enter is January 6, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.