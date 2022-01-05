'Follow me': Dog finds cops, leads them to owner's car crash

LEBANON, N.H. — A German shepherd named Tinsley led New Hampshire state police to the site of its owner’s rollover crash.

Both the vehicle’s occupants were seriously hurt, but thanks to Tinsley’s efforts they quickly received medical assistance once officers discovered their truck, which went off the road near a Vermont interstate junction, WMUR-TV reported Tuesday.

A New Hampshire state trooper and Lebanon police began chasing down what they thought was a lost dog, but it led them to a broken guardrail, and the rollover crash down an embankment near the Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 junction in Vermont on Monday night.

“The dog was trying to show them something,” said Lt. Daniel Baldassarre of the New Hampshire State Police. “He kept trying to get away from them but didn’t run away totally. It was kind of, ‘Follow me. Follow me.’ And they did that, and you know, to their surprise to see the guardrail damaged and to look down to where the dog is looking at, it’s just, they were almost in disbelief.

"I kind of compare it to, for those who remember, a real-life Lassie story," Baldassarre said.

Tinsley's owner, Cam Laundry, was not wearing a seatbelt, had been ejected from the truck, and hypothermia was setting in when officers and an aid car arrived. His passenger was more seriously injured.

“It’s honestly remarkable,” Laundry said of what his dog, Tinsley, did. “It’s a miracle!”

NECN-TV reports that Laundry has been charged with driving under the influence.