The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 might be the best ever, and you can win one

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Every now and then, a car comes along in a sweepstakes that makes you wonder why in the world they would be giving something so beautiful away for pennies on the dollar. This 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is one of them, and against our better judgment we are telling you how you could win it: Just head on over to Omaze.

Here are the specs of the 911 GT3, according to Omaze:

Engine: 4.0-liter flat-6

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Shark Blue

Interior Color: Black with Shark Blue stitching

Maximum Horsepower: 502 hp

Acceleration: 0–60 in 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 197 mph

Approximate Retail Value: $195,835

Cash Alt: $146,876.25

Special Features: carbon fiber full bucket seats; leather/Race-Tex interior with Shark Blue stitching and seat belts; 20”/21” Satin Black wheels with Shark Blue lip; carbon fiber roof, mirrors, interior trim and door sills; Chrono Package; Bose Surround Sound System; front-axle lift system

If the specs aren't enough to entice you, here's what we thought when we last drove it:

"Once again, the 911 GT3 features a 4.0-liter flat-six. Period, no turbocharger. Driving a naturally aspirated car these days is rare enough, let alone one that revs to 9,000 rpm and reaches its peak 502 horsepower at 8,400 rpm. So yeah, not ruined. In fact, Porsche says it's "practically identical to the engine used in the new 911 GT3 Cup race car." Adding to the audible joy of listening to an engine wail to nine grand is the GT3's stainless steel Sport Exhaust.