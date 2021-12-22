The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 might be the best ever, and you can win one

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Every now and then, a car comes along in a sweepstakes that makes you wonder why in the world they would be giving something so beautiful away for pennies on the dollar. This 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is one of them, and against our better judgment we are telling you how you could win it: Just head on over to Omaze.

Here are the specs of the 911 GT3, according to Omaze:

If the specs aren't enough to entice you, here's what we thought when we last drove it:

"The thing is, though, the standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automated manual rarely sees the need to get anywhere close to that redline. As I wasn't driving on a track, it mostly shifted around 6,500 to 7,000 rpm. That's still higher than most cars' ceilings, but is far from the zesty, Pavarotti-reaching-crescendo you get at full boil. While you don't need to use the PDK's paddles for the purposes of going fast (Sport+ mode knows exactly when to upshift and downshift, thank you very much), you'll want to use them just to make things sound as interesting as possible. You could also get the no-cost-option six-speed manual. Again, not ruined.

"The same cannot be said for the drive route. Mention "the snake" to any car enthusiast in the Greater Los Angeles area, and they should immediately know you're not referring to a reptile or Jake Roberts. It's a sublime, twisty bit on Mulholland Highway north of Malibu just east of Kanan Dume Road. Though I used to drive it weekly as part of routine vehicle testing, I hadn't done so since moving in 2017. I still haven't. The snake has been ruined, not by Covid obviously, but by catastrophic wildfires in November 2018 that to this day render it impassable. It's not the only bit of my old Malibu stomping grounds that remains scorched and closed to traffic.

"I knew that going in, but instead of looking up which spots were closed, I decided to find out for myself. The worst that could happen would be needing to turn around and re-running some serpentine bit of road. In the new GT3. Oh no. I start off on Las Flores Canyon Road, an almost comical collection of steep, tight turns. Bigger, more powerful cars like the 911 typically aren't well suited to it, but this GT3 is indeed different.

"This is the first series production 911 to have a double-wishbone front suspension, with a design adapted from the Le Mans-winning 911 RSR race car. Porsche says it results in "extraordinarily agile turn-in behavior." No kidding. The first turn of the wheel is a genuine surprise, as the steering is noticeably quicker than the 911 norm. It's almost Italian. Not surprisingly, it's also beautifully precise and communicative, but replacing the 911's usual rubber suspension bits with ball joints increases the feedback even more. If this isn't the best steering, period, it's probably the Cayman GT4 or some exotic I just haven't driven."

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The Dempsey Center, which Omaze says, “is committed to making life better for people managing the impact of cancer by providing a variety of diverse, personalized, high-quality services all at no cost to the client. Your donation can help ensure the Dempsey Center is able to continue providing a haven of support for cancer patients, their loved ones and care partners with services like counseling and support groups, movement and fitness classes, nutrition consultation and education, and more, all with no financial barrier for clients.”

If you want this Porsche, and who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is April 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

