Like the rest of the company's CX crossovers and SUVs, the three-row 2022 Mazda CX-9 is getting standard all-wheel drive. It also gets a new midlevel trim line. And of course, pricing gets some tweaks with the feature reshuffling. The 2022 models will reach dealers this winter.

Without front-wheel-drive models, the starting price for the CX-9 is higher than it used to be. It now starts at $36,505 for the base Sport trim, destination fee included. However, that's actually $455 less than last year's Sport with then-optional all-wheel-drive. The $38,655 Touring model is also slightly cheaper than last year's all-wheel-drive equivalent, though only by $95. From there, the CX-9 models have become a bit more expensive. Full pricing is found at the below.

Sport: $36,505

$36,505 Touring: $38,655

$38,655 Touring Plus: $42,885

$42,885 Carbon Edition: $44,805

$44,805 Grand Touring: $45,665

$45,665 Signature: $48,435

The other new addition to the CX-9 lineup is the Touring Plus trim. It starts with the features of the Touring trim with the Premium Package. From there, it adds ventilated front seats, memory for the driver's seat, black 20-inch alloy wheels, a black grille, aluminum roof rails and a frameless rear-view mirror.

