Mercedes-Benz is coming to the 2022 edition of CES with its most ambitious electric car project to date. It’s called the Vision EQXX, and it’s planning on revealing the car on January 3, 2022.

The headline feature is a targeted range of over 621 miles on a full charge. For our metric-minded friends, that’s equivalent to “more than 1,000 kilometers.” Mercedes’ longest-range EV to date is the EQS, which is rated at 350 miles. We’ll also note that the Vision EQXX is meant to be a “compact class” car, so it’ll be considerably smaller than the EQS.

Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz COO, revealed even more big specs to look out for come reveal time. We are to expect stellar efficiency from the Vision EQXX, as Mercedes promises better than 6 miles per kWh. It’s expected to do so via enhanced aerodynamics. Yes, that means the Vision EQXX will score a better coefficient of drag than the EQS (0.20 Cd), which is currently the most aerodynamically efficient production car in the world. Schäfer also claims that the energy density of the battery cells will go up by 20% for the Vision EQXX — that’s in comparison to the EQS.

How is it accomplishing all of the above? Mercedes says that the EQXX has a greater purpose than just being a show car. Instead of just looking pretty with big numbers, Mercedes has taken it upon itself to make this a massive technology program, scrutinizing every part of the car to make its production EVs more energy efficient. The whole team has touched this one, even Formula One specialists as part of the AMG High Performance Powertrains division.

We’ll need to wait until the beginning of the year at CES to hear everything there is to learn about the Vision EQXX, but what we know so far is certainly intriguing.

