Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gives his Ford F-150 Raptor to deserving vet

One fan at a recent screening of "Red Notice" received much more than a viewing of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest action flick. He received Johnson's personal truck as well, a modified Ford F-150 Raptor. The actor gifted his ride to the deserving fan surprise handover that nearly knocked the Navy veteran over with its generosity.

The screening had been set up by Johnson for his fans. He paid for the movie, concessions, ice cream, and drinks. However, the actor wanted to give away something even more special to one special fan.

"My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice," Johnson posted on Instagram. "So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no."

"But I still said, yes," Johnson continued. "I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby."

Johnson got as much background information as he could about the individuals in attendance at the screening. The story of one particular man, Oscar Rodriguez, spoke to him. As Johnson describes, the Navy vet is also a personal trainer, church leader, and he volunteers to help victims of domestic violence with meals and support. On top of all that, he also takes cares of his 75-year-old mother.

Johnson surprised Rodriguez at the screening, calling him down to the front of the theater and telling the audience of his good deeds. Rodriguez, stoked to meet his idol, hugged the actor three times. Johnson then brought the audience outside, where his truck was waiting.

He then passed Rodriguez a note that read, "Thank you for your service, brother. Enjoy your new truck." Upon reading the message, Rodriguez was floored, dropping to the ground before giving Rock a fourth squeeze. Moved to tears, Rodriquez exclaimed, "I can't tell you how many times I've seen you in this truck."

"It's my baby," Johnson replied.

The act of tremendous goodwill received a flood of positive comments on social media. Even Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted, "Kindness matters. Nice work, DJ."

After Rodriguez drove off in his new Raptor, The Rock turned to the camera and quipped, "And now I can figure out how I'm getting home." It will be interesting to see what vehicle The Rock picks up next.