'The Crew 2' has launched its latest season | Gaming roundup

This week in racing game news:

"The Crew 2" officially launches new "The Contractor" season

"The Crew 2" launched its new season this week called "The Contractor." The update includes the standard fare: new cars, outfits and add-ons for players. However, this isn't just your average season update. As of this week, new activities have been added to the open-world for the first time in the history of the game. The new activities are called "Urban Services" and seem to be, essentially, just delivery tasks. The most underrated part of the update for our money, though, is the addition of underglows as a customization option. We'll take anything to help capture some of the nostalgia of those "Need For Speed: Underground 2" days. If you want to learn more about the new update and season, check out the video above or the official "The Crew 2" website right here.

"Rocket League" launches Season 5 featuring a weird but cool alien invasion theme

"Rocket League" has never had anything resembling a story, per se. After all, it's basically just a sports game. Usually, once a new general theme (i.e. cowboy, racing, music festival, etc.) has been decided on for the upcoming season, there's a short cinematic video trailer released that features some of the coolest items coming as part of the update, but that's about the extent of it. However, this most recent season launch trailer attempts to add some drama to the "Rocket League" universe by crafting a pseudo-story about some kind of alien force invading one of the arenas, presumably only able to be stopped by hitting sick double-flip-reset musty flicks on your opponents. Regardless of how weird it is, the trailer is undeniably well done and the new "space" theme for season 5 looks great. If you want to see the invasion trailer for yourself, check it out below or you can see the new arena and items in-game starting right now.

Microsoft has announced "Forza Horizon 5" had "the biggest launch in Xbox history"

"Forza Horizon 5" has been having a great month. The game released a few weeks ago to high critical acclaim, including our own, and the discourse around the new racer has been extremely positive. This week, the game got to put another feather in its cap as Microsoft unveiled via tweet that it reached over 10 million players in its very first week, making it the biggest launch for any Xbox title ever. If you want to see what all the hype is about, why not tune into our Twitch livestream Tuesdays at 2 pm ET, where we'll be streaming the game for the foreseeable future? Or if you'd rather just pick up the game yourself and dive in, you can do so right here.