Tablets, tires and tools: Gear deals starting at just $21

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Want to get a jump on your holiday prep? We've teamed up with Walmart to bring you the lowest prices on a garage full of gifts that you want and your family needs. To help get your shopping in gear, our 30 Days of Savings event will bring you new deals every day in November. Walmart is offering deep discounts on coveted items, from tires to toys, and everything in between. So get clicking before these deals ride on by.

Want to score free shipping and early sale access? This year, for the first time, Walmart+ members will receive exclusive 4 hour early access to all online Black Friday events throughout November. Plus, you'll get free shipping (on everything — there's no order minimum!) and unlimited free delivery on groceries. Those are some pretty promising perks. Sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

1. A Samsung tablet for under $100

Sleek and powerful, the Galaxy Tab A 8" Tablet is also lightweight and comfortable in your hands. And, at this bargain price, you won't worry so much about smudging the screen while browsing car-repair demos on YouTube.

It's got a binge-ready battery, so you can watch your favorite car chase scenes for up to 13 hours on a full charge (if you were so inclined). One fan raved: "It's a tablet that definitely hits way above its weight class. As soon as I took it out of the box I fell in love with the device." And at $99, you will too.

2. Goodyear tires for just $93 each

Before the first snowflake falls, you'll be well prepared with these Goodyear Wrangler TrailMark tires — on sale for a limited time. With the trademark Aquatred grooves that virtually whisk water away from your vehicle, the enhanced wet grip promises to keep you secure in wet weather.

"Not only comfortable, but quiet and smooth," says one review. Discounted to $93 through November 11, this tire has a 65,000 mile warranty, so you'll get all the value and safety that you're looking for.

3. Nearly everything you need at your fingertips — Get $50 off an Apple Watch

With its myriad health, safety and convenience features, the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS will be a surefire hit beneath the tree. Respond to calls and messages while your hands are busy at the workbench, listen to podcasts and audio books or track your daily activity — all from your wrist.

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5 times brighter when you're outdoors, making it easier to see the screen. Plus, it's water resistant up to 50 meters, so no need to worry about getting caught in a stray shower while on a run. Get peace of mind knowing that it can even detect if you've taken a hard fall and automatically contact emergency services for you. Get it now while this deal lasts.

4. A dream car for your kid

Wouldn't you love to see a brand new car in the driveway this holiday? Well, your kids would too —and this Paw the Movie Super Coupe Ride On can actually fit under the tree as well. This mini motorized model will wow any tot as they hit the road. While it looks like a race car, it only goes up to a tame 2.5 MPH. Forward and reverse functionality will keep your kid practicing their maneuvers from behind the wheel.

5. A collection of cordless of tools at $40 off

The votes are in and reviewers love this cordless Hart tool set that will take your workbench from basic to boomshakalaka. The collection includes a battery-powered 1/2" drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, LED light, two 1.5Ah lithium-ion batteries, fast charger and a convenient storage bag so you can tote it to wherever your next task takes you.

One fans says, "I've got to say...this impact driver goes toe to toe with [other brands]. The reciprocating saw and drill have enough power and speed to do just about anything you need... The flashlight is just bright enough and I love their handle design." Another touts, "Nice heavy duty tools and I love that the kit came with 2 batteries so I can switch them out if needed or use two tools at once." Time to get rid of those corded dinosaurs and score a deal for all of the do-it-yourselfers in your life.

6. Need a boost? Be prepared with these $21 cables

Make sure you and your family are prepared with a set of the Everstart 4-Gauge Booster Cables in every vehicle. Strong and reliable, these extra long, 20-foot flexible cables will jump start just about anything from a Mini to a pickup. "Finally found a heavy-duty pair of jumpers that are good quality and long enough so don't have to worry what side the battery is on for both vehicles," says one satisfied customer. The tangle-free, color coded clamps help ensure the proper connection to each terminal.

Customers are pleased with the quality for the low price: "...these babies made that motor spin like a brand-new battery. Very impressive... everyone should have a set of these stashed in their trunk."

7. Get $20 off this cleaning machine

This Sun Joe pressure washer is the cleaning tool you didn't know you absolutely needed. Easily clean oil off the driveway, mud off the deck and mildew off the siding thanks to 2200 ppsi of power. One buyer raves, "I absolutely love my SPX3000... Great performance. Best purchase of a pressure washer I've made in 20 years. Nothing I can't clean yet. Also got a short sprayer with foam gun to foam up my car, soak and rinse."

This XTREAM cleaner, comes with four quick-connect nozzles in a array of spray angles (0°, 15°, 25°, 40°) that allow you to tackle jobs from large to small. Says one happy reviewer, "I like the nozzle selection that comes with the washer and I really like how nicely the components store on the machine. No need to worry about lost parts. Great washer."

8. Stop on a dime — replacement brakes now 23 percent off

This replacement brake kit that includes Autospecialty OE replacement brake rotors and low-dust ceramic pads gets rave reviews. Balanced for stock performance and safety, this kit includes all hardware necessary for a complete installation. One happy customer says, "Installation is relatively simple - just have a can of spray lubricant handy for some tightly rusted bolts. Do it safely with jack stands. I probably saved ~$500 over having the dealer do all my brakes and rotors." If this replacement kit (currently 23 percent off) fits your make and model, it most certainly fits your budget.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

See more of Walmart’s can’t-miss holiday deals on Yahoo Shopping, and follow along on social media at #DaysofSavings2021.