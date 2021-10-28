2022 GMC Hummer EV shows off accessories ahead of SEMA

As is the case with nearly every new off-roader on the market, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV will have a bunch of accessories available for personalizing the big electric pickup truck. In fact, GMC says that the total number of add-ons is close to 200. But for the SEMA show, it's sharing just a few of what it says are the more interesting accessories.

Quite a few of these parts will take you a long way to turning the Hummer EV into an overlander. The most obvious is the roof-top tent that utilizes mounts on the roof and the bed. It looks quite large and roomy. Naturally, auxiliary lighting is available, too, including a 50-inch roof light bar and two smaller spot lights that mount ahead of the A pillars. For storage, there's a nifty swing-out toolbox, shown in the gallery as more of a tackle box, plus a battery-powered cooler and a bed-mount for a full-size spare tire. There's also a more traditional bed extender and simple bed rail-mounted rack. And just for fun, you can get a Kicker audio sound system built into the MultiPro tailgate to listen to your music.

Not all the accessories are about utility, though. There are some visual enhancements such as the red decals shown in the gallery. They match other decals and badges available, and they're offered in bronze, too. There are some branded puddle lights on offer as well.

These should be available around when the Hummer EV pickup goes on sale next year. Pricing for each part will surely vary, though exact numbers haven't been announced.

