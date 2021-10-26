Get ready for winter with these great deals from Tire Rack

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter is coming, and if you're looking for some deals to help you prepare your vehicle for the cold months ahead, we've got you covered with some great offers from Tire Rack. Check out the selection of deals below.

Cooper: Get up to a $70 Visa reward

Until November 8, you can take advantage of this Tire Rack promotion that could get you up to a $70 Visa reward either by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four new select Cooper brand tires. If you're planning on getting a new set of tires for the winter, Cooper has options for you. Take advantage of this deal by learning more and checking out the tire selection right here.

Falken: Get a $70 prepaid Mastercard

Are you a Falken Tire fan? Until October 31, you can buy a set of four select Falken brand tires and be eligible for up to a $70 prepaid Mastercard. See which Falken tires are eligible right here.

Firestone: Get up to $80 back by mail or up to $120 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card

Looking for some Firestones? This deal will be around until November 8 and it could get you up to an $80 Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail, or up to $120 if you have a Tire Rack credit card that you're planning on using for the purchase. Check out the selection of tires here.

Kumho: Get a $75 Prepaid Mastercard

For the Kumho fans, you could get a $75 prepaid Mastercard by mail-in rebate with the purchase of four select Kumho tires by October 31. Click here to see what's available.

Get Up to a $100 General Tire Visa Prepaid Card

Until this upcoming Halloween, you can purchase a set of four qualifying light truck/SUV General Tires and be eligible to get up to a $100 Visa prepaid card by mail. Check out the eligible tires here.

Get $50 back by mail on Bridgestone and Firestone purchases of $250 or more

This deal is pretty straightforward. If you use your Bridgestone credit card, you could be eligible for a $50 CFNA Visa prepaid card by mail when you buy any Bridgestone or Firestone tires worth $250 or more until December 31. Check out Tire Rack's in-stock inventory for eligible tires and learn more right here.

Get up to $100 back from Goodyear or up to $200 when you use your Goodyear credit card

Last but not least, if you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until December 31. You can increase your rebate up to $200 if you have a Goodyear Credit Card you'd like to use on the purchase. You can learn more and see the eligible tires right here.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

Up to $200 back on select tire purchases