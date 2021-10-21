Toyota may be poised to introduce a new luxury-spec trim for its redesigned 2022 Tundra. Footage of a hybrid model sporting shiny wheels, chrome trim and a "Capstone" badge (reportedly leaked via Reddit) has been making the rounds, suggesting that the new trim may be revealed next year as a competitor to the likes of Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 Limited models, the Chevy Silverado High Country and the GMC Sierra Denali.

Per Pickup Truck + SUV Talk, the truck was caught in a lineup of new Tundras being displayed outside one of Toyota's Texas facilities. While the footage was eventually deleted, a screenshot grabbed by a viewer clearly confirms the trim name and some of its exterior features. While Toyota's outgoing Tundra has a merely functional interior, the updated model, which offers a better-riding coil-spring suspension, provides an excellent jumping-off point for Toyota to explore more luxurious options.

Since this model in particular is wearing an i-Force MAX badge, that means it's a hybrid. That may not mean anything for Capstone; the trim could very well be offered on both the gasoline and hybrid variants of Toyota's redesigned pickup. After all, even Ford was forced to dole out 2021 F-150 updates in bits and pieces due to current supply and production restraints, so we can't really make assumptions either way.

