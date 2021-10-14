2022 Toyota Highlander adds Bronze Edition to hybrid model

Since it's still a pretty new SUV all-around, the 2022 Toyota Highlander doesn't change much from before. It's only big update is the addition of a Bronze Edition to the Highlander Hybrid. Also, pricing has gone up a bit.

The Bronze Edition is pretty much what you'd expect: it adds bronze-colored accents all over the place. The wheels, stitching, door sills and other interior accents are all given the metallic finish. The seats themselves also feature leatherette and cloth with triangular motifs printed in the inserts. Rounding out the package are a variety of convenience features including automatic wipers, power hatchback, 1,500-watt outlets, ambient lighting, 10-way power and memory driver's seat, digital rearview mirror and puddle lights. The passenger seat gets power tilt and height adjustments, too, but this is a new standard feature on all Highlanders. Pricing for the Bronze Edition starts at $45,095 with front-wheel drive, and $46,695 with all-wheel drive.

Speaking of pricing, the base price for the Toyota Highlander has increased both because of a higher MSRP and a higher $1,215 destination charge. The base L now starts at $36,420, a total increase of $700. Base prices for each main trim level is listed below.

L: $36,420

LE: $38,620

XLE: $41,620

XSE: $43,215

Limited: $45,575

Platinum: $48,775

