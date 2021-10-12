2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition takes after 'G.I. Joe' movie car

Those considering the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line in their sporty sedan search will have a movie-inspired car in the mix next to the regular Sonata N Line. Allow us to introduce to you the Sonata N Line Night Edition, a special edition based on the Sonata N Line in "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins."

We’ll admit, there’s probably a good chance you’ve never even heard of that movie — it’s not like this is some Bond car. But if you’re a fan, here’s a chance to own one of the cars from it. The appearance package on top of the regular Sonata N Line essentially blacks everything out.

You get a carbon rear spoiler, carbon fiber-patterned wheel caps inside unique 19-inch black wheels, red-painted brake calipers and dark chrome shading the Hyundai logos in front and back. The dark chrome acts as a concealer to a degree, making it tougher to decipher that there’s a Hyundai logo underneath. Hyundai also paints the car in Phantom Black paint, but says you can spec it in Quartz White if you’d rather have the black-and-white contrast look. The white cars get body-color mirrors and door handles, but the Phantom Black cars get neat-looking matte black mirrors and door handles. Meanwhile, the interior appears identical to any other Sonata N Line.

If you want the Night Edition, Hyundai says it’ll cost you $35,775, including the destination charge. That’s $1,300 more than a normal 2022 Sonata N Line. There will only be 1,000 of the N Line Night Editions made, so availability will be semi-limited.

