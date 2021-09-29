Mercedes-Maybach GLS Edition 100 layers on the opulence

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 was revealed yesterday, but it wasn’t the only new Maybach product to come out. No, in addition to the S-Class, Mercedes took the wraps off the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Edition 100. We didn’t have the details for the SUV version right away, but we have them now.

None of those details are all that surprising, though. The GLS Edition 100 is built to celebrate the same Maybach centennial milestone as the S-Class, and its appearance is essentially a copycat of the sedan. The one key difference versus the sedan is the number of cylinders under the hood. Mercedes puts its V12 in the S-Class, while the GLS soldiers on with the V8. Let the tears made of money flow for the lack of the additional four cylinders.

At least everything else is largely equivalent. The GLS Edition 100 gets painted in the same Designo Crystal White and Silver Grey Pearl two-tone paint scheme. You’ll find the “Edition 100” Maybach logo on the D-pillar of the GLS. Plus, the logo makes another appearance on the stunning forged grey wheels. The interior of the GLS Edition 100 is also similar to the S-Class, in that it’s finished with a special leather design that is also two-tone in nature with Crystal White and Silver Grey Pearl hides.

Everybody who buys one of these Edition 100 cars gets a unique branded car cover and a special case meant to store keys and the car’s paperwork. Pricing isn’t detailed, but Mercedes says Edition 100 cars will be at dealers at the start of 2022 — orders will be taken in the fourth quarter of this year.

Related video: