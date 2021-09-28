Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100 is an ultra-rare birthday gift

Mercedes-Maybach is celebrating its 100th birthday with a more stylish version of the S-Class that will be an exceptionally rare sight regardless of where you live. Appropriately named Edition 100, the V12-powered luxury sedan is limited to 100 units worldwide.

Several styling cues allow the Edition 100 to stand out from the long-wheelbase S680 it's based on. Each example is hand-painted in a two-tone Cirrus Silver and Nautical Blue livery, the wheels feature a gray finish, and "Edition 100" emblems appear on the C-pillars as well as on the center caps. Maybach will upholster the cabin in a combination of Crystal White and Silver Gray Pearl leather. "Edition 100" emblems on various interior surfaces (including the door sills and the passenger side of the dashboard) add a finishing touch to the exclusive look.

While giving the S-Class a 100-horsepower bump to celebrate Maybach's 100th birthday would have been cool, it doesn't sound like there are any mechanical changes. Power comes from a hand-built, 6.0-liter V12 that's twin-turbocharged to deliver 621 horsepower and a massive 738 pound-feet of torque. Like in the standard S680, it spins the four wheels via a newly available 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

Maybach will ship every Edition 100 with a car cover and a hand-made, leather-upholstered case to store keys or papers. Its partners are joining the celebration as well: Maybach Icons of Luxury will release a limited-edition diamond-studded fountain pen, for example.

S-Class Edition 100 deliveries are scheduled to start during the first half of 2022, though there's no word on how many units will be sent to the United States. China and Russia are among the brand's core markets. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, either, but don't expect it to be a bargain: the regular-production version of the Maybach-branded S-Class starts at $184,900 with a V8. Looking ahead, Maybach will expand its range by turning the Concept EQS it presented at the 2021 Munich auto show into a production model. The electric SUV should be related to the Mercedes-Benz EQS, and it's expected to arrive in showrooms around the globe in 2023, so possibly as a 2024 model.