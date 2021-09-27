Texas driver strikes multiple cyclists in apparent coal-rolling gone wrong

A young pickup truck driver on Waller County, Texas, allegedly struck multiple bicyclists in what appears to be a coal-rolling attempt that didn't quite go to plan. We hope, anyway.

KPRC 2 Houston reports that the six cyclists were struck during a training ride when the young driver attempted to pass the group of cyclists on a stretch of Business 290 in Waller County, but either through inexperience or the distraction of attempting to admire their own work, managed to run into several of them in the process.

NEW AT 10 on @KPRC2: 6 cyclist are recovering after being hit by a truck. It happened on Business 290 in Waller County. A groups of cyclist were training for the Ironman Marathon. The driver identified as a 16-year-old pulled over until police arrived but has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/spVBWf9Nj8 — Re'Chelle Turner Echols (@KPRC2ReChelle) September 27, 2021

Investigators confirmed to KRPC 2 that the driver of the truck was 16 years old and that an investigation is ongoing, but no further details of the accident have been provided. The eyewitness, who was following the cyclists during their training, says that the six injured cyclists were treated and released, but at least some of them are expected to require follow-up surgery.

Related Video: