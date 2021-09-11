Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

'Forza Horizon 5' has revealed the first 426 cars to be available in-game (with more to come)

With the release of "Forza Horizon 5" right around the corner, the team has started rolling out info on the one thing people likely care about the most: the car lineup. So far, the game has announced 426 confirmed in-game cars and promises to add even more cars and manufacturers before launch. It was also announced that the game will feature a new "Car Collection interface" where "you can track the vehicles you’ve acquired per manufacturer. It’s like having your own virtual car sticker book." With so many vehicles to choose from, additional organization options is a welcome change. Want to check out the entire list? You can do that right here.

'Gran Turismo 7' drops a trailer and reveals its launch date

After a torturous wait since the first teaser for "GT7" was shown, we finally have a release date for the game. "Gran Turismo 7" will hit shelves on March 4, 2022. The new trailer gives us all kinds of info including some of the tracks and vehicles we can expect as well as some tidbits about a livery editor and photo mode. If you want all the juicy details, check out our story breaking down the announcement right here and watch the trailer for yourself!

Customization options are coming to 'Hot Wheels Unleashed'

Despite the fact that the upcoming "Hot Wheels Unleashed" is based entirely around driving real-looking Hot Wheels on real-looking tracks, we got a pleasant surprise this week when it was revealed that the game would include a customization option allowing for changes to your Hot Wheels' liveries, tweaks to your in-game "basement" area and more. Check out the trailer below to see the newly announced features in action.

'Snowrunner' released a Season 5 overview trailer

If you're a "Snowrunner" fan, great news, Season 5 looks to be packed with content. It's set to include two new maps, new vehicles , a new "immersive mode" and even more. Take a look at the trailer below to see all it has in store.

The NFL Fan Pass has returned to "Rocket League"