Porsche underestimated the 'huge' demand for the electric Taycan

You'll now have to wait six months to get your hands on one

Sep 7th 2021 at 10:51AM
MUNICH — Luxury sports car maker Porsche AG is attracting huge demand for the Taycan, causing wait times for the all-electric coupe to stretch to six months, CEO Oliver Blume said on Monday.

"Our original production capacity for the Taycan was 20,000 units this year — we've sold that many in the first half of the year," Blume told a panel discussion at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

"Incoming orders are huge — they are good in China too," said Blume, adding that the Volkswagen group unit was, like other carmakers, battling chip shortages and had more incoming orders than it could meet.

Normal waiting times for a new vehicle were four months but they have now stretched to half a year, he said.

