Celebrate Labor Day with these great tire deals from Tire Rack

Labor Day is finally here, and if you're looking to celebrate with some deals, we've got you covered. Just one of the sites offering some solid savings for the occasion is Tire Rack. You can check out the selection of deals below.

Get ready, get $80

Until September 27, you can take advantage of this Tire Rack promotion that could get you up to an $80 Tire Rack Prepaid Mastercard by mail with the purchase of four select winter or snow tires. If you're planning on getting a new set of tires for the winter, don't wait! Take advantage of this deal by learning more and checking out the tire selection right here.

Michelin: Get up to $100 total savings after online submission

Do you prefer Michelin Tires? Don't worry. Until September 6, you can buy a set of four eligible Michelin brand passenger or light truck tires you may be eligible for up to a $100 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate "($70 tire rebate on all tire lines, plus $30 service rebate on Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires.)" See which Michelin Tires are compatible with your vehicle right here.

Get up to $90 back by mail from Bridgestone or up to $130 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card

Looking for some Bridgestones? This deal will be around until September 22 and it could get you up to a $90 Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail, or up to $130 if you have a Tire Rack Credit Card that you're planning on using for the purchase. Check out the selection of tires here.

Get up to $75 back from Goodyear or up to $190 when you use your Goodyear credit card

Last but not least, if you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $75 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until September 30. You can increase your rebate up to $190 if you have a Goodyear Credit Card you'd like to use on the purchase. You can learn more and see the eligible tires right here.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

