  2. Honda
  3. Passport News
Spy Shots

Honda Passport caught with a new nose in fresh spy photos

This Ridgeline-inspired update should arrive sooner rather than later

Aug 30th 2021 at 3:57PM
  • HondaPassport.facelift01.KGP
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Honda is putting the finishing touches on an face-lifted Passport, and our spies captured these photos of the Ridgeline-inspired styling update that should officially break cover soon if it's going to hit showrooms in time for the 2022 model year. 

The Passport is essentially a sawed-off Honda Pilot and only dates back to the 2019 model year. The current Pilot debuted three years earlier, and is expected to be replaced with a completely redesigned version for 2023. That too has been spotted, albeit with significantly more camouflage befitting something with a lot more changes in store.

What does this all mean? For starters, we can probably expect the Passport and Ridgeline to continue on their current platforms for at least a little while longer than the Pilot itself – but probably not too long. Given the fact that these Passport prototypes appear production-ready (or at least close to it), it will probably break cover before that all-new Pilot – perhaps even in the coming months as a 2022 model.

Whenever it shows up, hopefully (for Honda's sake, anyway) it will be a boon to the midsize two-row's rather uninspiring sales. Honda has sold roughly 31,000 of them through August; in the same period, it sold approximately 91,000 Pilots and 245,000 CR-Vs. 

 

Honda Passport
