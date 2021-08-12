2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Bed Review | Versatility over size

The new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover pickup's bed length measures 52.1 inches, which works out to 4.34 feet. In truck terms, that's extremely short. A Toyota Tacoma's short-bed option, for instance, is 60.5 inches or just a hair over 5 feet. Even the new Ford Maverick's bed is 2.3 inches longer, though still well short of 5 feet.

In short (pun intended), the Santa Cruz has arguably the least useful pickup bed when it comes to the traditional expectation of simply providing a big, open space. If that's what you need, there's no shortage (ditto) of alternative choices.

However, the Santa Cruz is not a traditional pickup and it seems highly unlikely that those seeking a traditional pickup will even give it a second look. Instead, it seems likely that would-be Santa Cruz buyers will be those who view it as an alternative to a compact crossover SUV. Specifically, they will see its pickup bed as a more functional solution for their specific stuff-carrying needs than an SUV's enclosed cargo area.

First, the bed may be only 4.3 feet long, but that's considerably longer than a compact crossover's cargo area. Even the biggest like a Honda CR-V don't crack 40 inches. Second, its available cargo area height of ∞ is quite obviously superior to every SUV. Need to pick up a grandfather clock? You're in luck!

But there's more here than just a big open space. Let's take a look at some of the Santa Cruz's bed features.

The most impressive feature is the factory-installed cover that rolls over the bed like a garage door. It locks via a button on the underside of its latch, and can be affixed halfway across the bed. This is so much better than the usual options of giant rigid clamshell or folding vinyl cover, both of which need to be physically removed when you need that giant open space.

For those hesitant to buy a pickup because they don't want to lose an SUV's secure and dry cargo area, this quite clearly addresses that pain point.

There is an underfloor storage area. It has perhaps 40% of the capacity found in the Honda Ridgeline's similar trunk, which is also easier to access thanks to the swing-out Dual Action tailgate. The Santa Cruz's is therefore less useful and harder to reach. Still, it exists. A pair of medium-sized back packs should fit in here, or you could fill it with ice and use as a mobile cooler. There's a drain in the bottom. As someone who has attempted to fill the Ridgeline's trunk with four giant bags of ice and found there to be a comical amount of space left over, I feel safe in assuming that this should probably be enough for beverage duty. Storing a halibut on ice? Probably not.

Admittedly, the lockable cargo cover does reduce one benefit of the trunk as a lockable and dry cargo area.

There are smaller sized cubbies on either side of the bed. The one on the right can be outfitted with a 115-volt power outlet. They are roughly the size of a car battery.

Two things on display here. First, the C-channel cleat bed rail system with movable tie-down points. Second, note the indentations on the bed wall. Those are intended to hold 2x4 planks across the bed, thereby creating a "second deck" for carrying whatever. This is both thoughtful and refreshingly quaint.

No Ford-style Man Step here, but the Santa Cruz has Silverado-style corner bumper steps plus grippy bits under the license plate and tailgate. Remember, the crossover Santa Cruz is much, much lower than the typical pickup (there's still 8.6 inches of ground clearance) making all these easy to step onto.

The tailgate is damped in all trim levels, making it easier to lift back up and preventing a crude slam down when open. Upper trim levels also include power remote opening.

The bed itself is what's described as a "sheet molded composite bed," and there are three LED lights.

For whatever doesn't fit in the bed or inside, the Santa Cruz has side rails that'll accept any number of aftermarket racks. That's a rarity among pickups. Between the lockable bed cover plus something like a Yakima CBX or Grand Tour, you'd have a ton of lockable and dry gear storage here.

So, as you can see, the Santa Cruz bed features a smorgasbord of versatile bed features. Most are available in other trucks, but none offer as many together due to the combo of under-bed storage and the lockable rolling cover.