5 unexpected products to make college life more enjoyable

Going away to college is an exciting time in anyone's life. Everyone generally knows what essentials they'll need for the experience, things like notebooks, pens and laptops, but what about the non-essentials? College is fun, but it can also be stressful, so why not make sure you're set up for success by checking out this list of 5 college survival secret weapons?

CROWNFUL Mini Fridge, 6 Can Portable Cooler and Warmer - $33.99 (43% off)

A mini fridge is great, but a portable mini fridge is even better. College football and tailgating go hand-in-hand, and this 4-liter fridge will be your best friend in the dorm room or in the stadium parking lot. It stores up to six 12 oz. cans and even has a carrying handle to take it on the go. It's not just a refrigerator, either: This little device can keep things inside as cool as 32°F or as hot as 149°F, making it great for soups or coffee as well. For under $35, it's a great accessory to have around.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds - $168 (16% off)

Dorm life is great, but it can also get overwhelming. Sometimes you just want to check out and retreat into your own world for a bit. A great way to do that is with a pair of solid noise-canceling headphones. These Sony earbuds not only have built-in digital noise canceling tech, but they also have a built-in mic for calls, 24-bit audio signal processing, up to 24 hours of battery life with the carrying case, and Bluetooth or NFC connection capability. If you're in the Amazon ecosystem, you can even access Alexa through the buds. If you're already thinking of ways to drown out your roommates, these are a solid option.

Audible Premium Plus Subscription - $14.95 / month (30 Day free trial)

If you've never considered yourself a big reader, then an audible subscription could be a great hack for your college experience. We can't promise that you'll find your textbooks in the system, but you'll almost certainly be asked to acquire at least a few books that you could otherwise download for "free" with an Audible credit. You get a credit each month with the $15 "premium plus" Audible subscription. Sometimes it's just easier to listen to a book than to read, especially in the midst of the craziness that is your first year in college. If you're unsure if audiobooks are for you, no worries, you can try the service for free for 30 days to see if you like it. What have you got to lose?

UTOU Memory Foam Pillow - $26.99 (23% off)

Unfortunately, here in the U.S. at least, very few college students show the proper respect to their own quality of sleep. Sure, you'll likely find yourself crashing on a friend's couch often, but when you're back in your own bed, don't you want it to be the best experience it can be? There are few investments that make more sense than investing in your sleep quality, and luckily, getting a decent memory foam pillow isn't a huge investment at all. This pillow features cooling memory foam so it's soft but supportive and best of all the "cool side of the pillow" is always whatever side you happen to be using. The better sleep you get, the more you'll enjoy college. Trust us.

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer - $99.98 (17% off)

Talk about "unexpected" college products, right? Here's our logic: College = junk food. Junk food = leftovers. Reheated junk food leftovers = gross. Have you ever tried to microwave cold french fries? You might as well just eat cardboard. Popping your leftovers into a decent air fryer, though, is an absolute game changer. Having one of these in your dorm will completely change the way you eat for the better, and you'll likely save a bundle in what would've otherwise been totally wasted food that can now be made edible again. This won't necessarily stave off the dreaded Freshman 15, but it'll at least make acquiring it a lot tastier.