For years the Ford Raptor stood alone, on top of the off-road pickup truck mountain, hardly challenged by the competition. Finally, a new challenger has emerged, the 702 horsepower Ram TRX. The problem? A price tag that will make you blush. Unless you win one from Omaze.

Here’s what we said about it in our Ram TRX First Drive Review:

“Looking over the spec sheet of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, it’s hard not to think America has hit peak pickup truck. Everything about the TRX is bigger, better and badder than any truck that’s come before, including its one obvious bogey, the Ford F-150 Raptor. For starters, the Ram has a 252-horsepower and 140-pound-foot advantage on the Ford. That means the TRX is quicker and faster, and it can haul and tow marginally more. The TRX has a nicer interior and its supercharged V8 engine sounds a heck of a lot better than the Raptor’s turbocharged V6. Altogether, that ought to equal a truck that’s more fun to drive."

“More important than the muscular styling is what that bodywork encases, starting with a frame that Ram says shares just 25% with lesser 1500s. It’s designed to be stiff and durable enough to withstand off-road terrain at speeds of 100 mph. The TRX boasts 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and can ford water up to 32 inches deep. Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks with nitrogen-charged remote reservoirs continuously adjust to handle current demands, whether that means taking the edge off a bumpy road or absorbing much larger impacts, like when landing a jump. There's 13 inches of wheel travel up front and 14 inches out back, allowing for a huge amount of articulation.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries in this sweepstakes, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Team Rubicon. According to Omaze, “Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response organization that mobilizes veterans, first responders and civilian volunteers to help communities before, during and after disasters and humanitarian crises. In support of COVID-19 relief, they’ve activated the full team across the country. Your donation can help Team Rubicon's work aiding local and state officials, and other local partner organizations, in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide through the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination.”

If you want all 702 of these horses in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is June 1, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

