'Forza Horizon 5' has been announced and is launching this year | Gaming roundup

This week in racing game news:

'Forza Horizon 5' is a thing, and it's coming this year

In case you've been noticing a ton of video game news this past week and aren't sure what's going on, it's because the popular E3 conference, a huge trade show about all things video games, happened June 12-15. Generally during this annual event, all the biggest game developers show what they've been working on and what's going to be coming down the pipeline for the next year or so. This year, on the racing side of things, we got a great surprise in the form of a "Forza Horizon 5" announcement from Microsoft. Prior to the announcement, only "Forza Motorsport 8" had been officially announced, with no hint toward another installment in the Horizon series.

This latest Horizon game will be taking players to Mexico to race around the city of Guanajuato. Reception to this latest location seems mixed, as several chatters in our own weekly livestream chat expressed disappointment that Horizon 5 isn't going to take players to the neon-clad cities of Japan. We're pretty excited for it either way, though, as "Forza Horizon 4" is great, and we're hoping for and expecting more of the same. If you want to learn more about the upcoming game, check out the announcement trailer below.

'F1 2021' gets an exciting new trailer

"F1 2021," the official Formula One racing game, has released a new "features" trailer letting players know what to expect from the upcoming installment. Some notable announcements include an all-new story set across three seasons, five selectable teams, a two-player career mode (co-op or versus), updated driver stats, a new streamlined UI, splitscreen and online multiplayer and more. Check out the trailer below and get hyped for the July 16 release!