Watch the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser reveal

Livestream starts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern

Jun 9th 2021 at 1:13PM

UPDATE: The 2022 Land Cruiser has been revealed. You can read about it and see photos here.

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is about to be unveiled. While we know little about the LC300 generation of Toyota's big off-road SUV, we're about to find out. Before you get too excited, we don't expect this to come to the U.S. any time soon, but it's an important vehicle for the brand globally. Watch the world premiere with us right here at 1:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 a.m. Pacific.

Reportedly, it will use a pair of V6 engines, one a turbodiesel, the other a twin-turbo gas unit, possibly shared with some Lexus models. The latter engine could produce more than 400 horsepower. It also seems that Toyota will end sales of the Land Cruiser in the U.S., so we may not see this generation in America.

