Bussink GT R Speedlegend is an extra-open Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

The number of roofless (and windshield-less) supercars continues to grow, and now even the aftermarket is getting into making wildly expensive rockets without a roof. The particular rocket we’re referring to here is the Bussink GT R Speedlegend. Who or what is Bussink? Well, Bussink is the last name of Ronald A. Bussink — a product designer who made his money in amusement rides and leisure facilities — and he’s the man responsible for the car you’re looking at here.

This intriguing contraption is based on the new Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster, a model that is limited to just 750 units worldwide. What you see is basically what you get. Bussink sought engineering help from the HWA AG team in Affalterbach to build this extra-open version of the GT R Roadster. The “Speedbow” that travels from the hood back to the rear of the car is what gives the Speedlegend its defining look. It’s inspired by the Formula 1 protective halo, and the car as a whole is meant to emulate the roofless SLR Stirling Moss. The bow incorporates lights and necessary sensors that might’ve been removed when the top and windshield went away.

To execute this design, the convertible top is completely removed, and the A-pillars and windows are shortened. Bussink claims this drops 220 pounds and lowers the car’s center of gravity. Bussink added styled louvers, body-color-painted carbon fiber throughout and even more power than what Mercedes-AMG offers from the factory. It’s an optional item, but you can have Bussink increase output to 850 horsepower, which is far more than the 577 horses you get stock.

If downforce is what you want, Bussink says it has the ability to fit the AMG GT R Pro’s front. Driving around will require use of a helmet — there is technically a windshield, but it looks too small to be useful. Each car comes with a helmet that is color-matched to the car’s paint. Owners had the ability to modify the interior with body-color-painted accents, decorative stitching or a new carbon fiber steering wheel with LED shift lights. It comes with a fancy Armin Strom watch, too.

Bussink limited build slots to just five cars, and all of them are already spoken for. A price wasn’t provided, but it’s surely very expensive — the car had an MSRP of $189,750 from Mercedes. With the help of AMG-entwined HWA, we suspect this car’s engineering and performance won’t disappoint. Seeing the instant sales success, Bussink says there will be more cars like this one coming down the road.

