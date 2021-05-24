2022 Genesis GV70 crossover to start at $42,045

Genesis announced Monday that its 2022 GV70 crossover will start at $42,045 (including $1,045 for destination) here in the U.S. The six-cylinder model will start at $53,645, and the loaded-up Sport Prestige will start at $63,545. Interested shoppers can reserve a GV70 on the Genesis website starting today.

2.5T models are powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder producing 300 horsepower. Standard equipment on the base model includes all-wheel drive, a 14.5-inch infotainment system, and Hyundai's "Highway Drive Assist" semi-self-driving system. You also get niceties such as heated front seats, LED exterior lighting, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration and a navigation system standard.

To get leather seats, you'll have to spring for the Advanced model, which starts at $50,195 and also includes rear passenger sun shades, a heated steering wheel, passenger-side front lumbar adjustment and a second-row 110v outlet. Springing for the V6 will get you most of the mid-trim 2.5T's standard equipment, and both engines are available with a Sport appearance package and a boatload of fancy interior and exterior treatments.

