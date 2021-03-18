The 2022 Genesis GV70 is available in a surprising rainbow of colors

The Audi Q5 and BMW X3 xDrive30i are offered in only one color: blue. All other choices are a grayscale palette of white, black and gray. And if you've been around a luxury car dealership, you'll know this isn't an isolated incident. We suspect this is due to an initial style trend kicking off a vicious cycle of customer demand, a silly fear of resale value and dealership managers not wanting to take a risk, but either way, it's depressingly drab and boring. It's really hard to break out of a conservative aesthetic trend.

But here comes Genesis, ladies and gentlemen, and it's doing its damnedest to break the world out of its grayscale doldrums. After the fabulous green-on-green GV80 and the G80's luscious blue cabin comes the new 2022 Genesis GV70 compact crossover. It offers such a broad spectrum of colorful exteriors and, more notably, interiors that we had to check our calendars and make sure we weren't transported back to an earlier decade.

There's still black and multiple whites and grays, but as you can see above, you can get the handsome little SUV in vibrant Mauna Red, classy Adriatic Blue, stately Cardiff Green metallic and, perhaps the most surprising offering, Barossa Burgundy metallic. Oh, but there's more. You can get that light purple color in a matte paint option as well as a different verdant offering of Brunswick Green Matte. So, to be clear, the GV70 offers two shades of green and two finishes of light purple. You can't see us, but every Autoblog editor is currently standing at their home desks and applauding.