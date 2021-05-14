SVE-modified Yenko S/C Chevy Silverado boasts 710 horspower

While Chevrolet has not yet responded with a Silverado pickup to face off against the mega-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX, it hasn't taken the tuner market very long to step in and fill that void. Specifically, Special Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has just announced a new Yenko S/C Chevy Silverado California Edition with a TRX-matching 710 horsepower.

SVE starts with Chevrolet's 6.2-liter V8 and adds a 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger along with an air-to-water intercooler. Further engine modifications include a high-flow intake manifold, and an adjustable idler system, and a billet idler plate.

Besides the additional go, there's enhanced whoa in the form of six-piston front calipers. The suspension is lowered by 2 inches in front and 5 inches at the rear. It also gets a firmer rear antiroll bar and revised bushings.

The exterior features side stripes with Yenko S/C graphics, Yenko S/C embossed on the tailgate and on the front grille bar, and a hood scoop.

The package can be ordered directly from a Chevy dealer and is available on both the crew cab and extended cab body styles with the standard bed or the short bed. It can be added to various trim levels, including the Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, RST, and High Country. Pricing has not been announced, but SVE says that only 50 will be built.