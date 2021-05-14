2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye First Drive | Of course you need more power

There’s a mental checklist that requires a run through for every full-throttle application of the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Is the wheel straight? Cool, that one’s highly suggested. You’ll also want to take a peek at your traction control setting. The choices are "medium burnout" and "black out the sun" modes. Next, determine if there are members of law enforcement within sight or earshot. If they’re not already, the sound of a Hellcat accelerating is as good as a police dog whistle at this point. Lastly, are you paying very close attention? As approachable as Dodge makes 797 horsepower sent to the rear wheels feel, putting your foot all the way down is no elementary task. There will be counter steering required. You better be able to sense just when those meaty 305s are going to finally hook post spin cycle, too, because wherever you’re pointed, you won’t be traveling slowly. Truthfully, the Charger Hellcat Redeye is a car that didn’t need to exist. Dodge’s 717-horsepower version of the Charger will already interminably smoke the rear tires for as long as your rubber budget will allow. Adding another 80 horsepower to the mix is more of a “because we can” decision — the parts were already sitting around thanks to the Challenger Hellcat Redeye — as opposed to a response to any actual consumer demand for more power. While some manufacturers trumpet EVs and set far-reaching emissions goals, Dodge plods on with a smirk. Heh, we put a bigger supercharger on this one. But give the Redeye some credit. Sure, the supercharger increases from 2.4 liters to 2.7 liters in size, but the 6.2-liter V8 it’s attached to is more similar to the Demon than the standard Hellcat. That means it has strengthened connecting rods and pistons, a high-speed valvetrain, revised fuel injection system and a higher performing lubrication system. All these upgrades allow Dodge to increase boost pressure from 11.6 psi to 14.5 psi, and raise the redline from 6,200 rpm to 6,500 rpm.

There’s more to this powertrain than just the internals, too. Dodge says the Redeye’s new hood allows an 18% better air flow rate than the standard Hellcat’s intake. The intake system also takes advantage of the SRT Power Chiller that diverts air conditioning refrigerant to help cool intake temperatures when it’s hot out. Yeah, that’s pretty metal. Dodge even went to work on the eight-speed automatic transmission in the Redeye, fitting it with stronger internals. Plus, the torque converter is able to bump torque multiplication by 18% compared to the regular Hellcat. A stronger driveshaft and axles are fitted to allow the drivetrain to cope with the extra torque. Widebody-spec 20-inch x 11-inch wheels mounted to 305-section-width tires put the power down, and yes, it’s a 305-square setup. All-season tires are standard, but you’re going to want the optional, stickier three-season Pirelli P Zero rubber. Don’t even contemplate driving this car in the winter — it’s already a handful in light rain. The only couple ways you’ll be able to tell the Redeye from the regular Hellcat from the exterior are in the badges and hood design. Dodge embeds a tiny red eye in the Hellcat logo on each fender — you really have to look closely, otherwise you’ll miss it. Strangely enough, Dodge doesn’t use the red eye in either the trunk or grille Hellcat badges. The hood is just a bit more aggressive than before with bigger openings and the aforementioned functional hood scoop. On the inside, the SRT Hellcat badge on the passenger side dash features the red eye treatment, but that’s it beyond some Redeye graphics in the screens. The rest is normal Hellcat fare, which means it’s sparse, simple and spacious. All your money is going toward what’s under the hood. And that money is very well spent if you’re a horsepower fiend. Being able to smash the gas pedal at 45 mph and enthusiastically light the rear tires up is laugh-inducing every time. There’s a bit of give and take to that kind of an experience, though. You’re only ever able to fully and effectively get into the gas pedal when moving at speeds above 30 mph. Dodge’s built-in launch control system illustrates this car’s lack of grip and traction at low speeds best, as it feels like the car crawls off the line, scrambling and desperately searching for traction. We were unable to replicate Dodge’s claimed 3.6-second 0-60 mph time using the car’s onboard timer — that time likely requires a prepared drag strip and proper tire warmup, so don’t expect to match it on the street.