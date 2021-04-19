This 2021 BMW M4 Competition is a performance monster, and it can be yours

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and this Wednesday, April 21, and receive 300 extra entries into any campaign + chance to win $10K with code GOGREEN300. Simply add the discount at checkout.

No matter what you think about its front-end looks, the 2021 BMW M4 Competition is a performance monster, with over 500 horsepower, a top speed of 180 miles per hour and a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds. The one Omaze is giving away also comes with $20,000 in cash and with taxes and delivery fees covered.

Win a BMW M4 Competition Coupe and $20,000

Here’s what we said about the BMW M4 prototype on our first drive:

“Inside, the M3 and M4 mirror the regular 3 and 4 Series, but the front seats offer far more lateral support, the steering wheel is ultra-grippy and the instruments feature M-specific design. The rear armrest, standard on the regular 3 Series, is gone on the M3, presumably to shave off a few pounds.

“After a few laps in the previous-generation M4, we take to the Sachsenring racetrack in a new M3, letting the powertrain and chassis work their magic. The engine fires up with a bark, and it revs up freely, never letting off up to well over 7,000 rpm. The transmission is an absolute delight, and the inline-six powers these new BMW models with authority. With a top speed of 155 mph, a limit that can be raised to an optional 180 mph, this will be a veritable autobahn stormer. Official data isn't here yet, but zero to 60 mph will probably be significantly less than 4 seconds.

“The steering is precise and predictable, and there is virtually no understeer. These cars love to be steered with the rear axle, and there are three modes that should satisfy every driver: Stability on, stability all off and a Sport setting that allows for some drifting and a beautifully agile driving experience, but ultimately kicks in to keep the car on the desired track even if the driver runs out of talent.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Make-A-Wish. According to Omaze, “For 40 years, Make-A-Wish has brought transformational wishes to more than 340,000 children and families. But they're not done yet. Now more than ever, hope is essential. Make-A-Wish is committed to ensuring that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy that a wish brings. Your support today will give these children much-needed hope for brighter days ahead.”

If you want all 503 of these horses in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is July 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Don't forget to use code GOGREEN300 at checkout to get 300 extra entries into any campaign + chance to win $10K for this giveaway or any other Omaze experience between now and April 21st 2021.

Related video: