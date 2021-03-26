Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

We’ve all been itching to get out and explore lately. Being cooped up for over a year has that effect. For me personally, I want to drive out to Joshua Tree and then up north through Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming and explore some mountain trails this summer. Whatever your plans, Omaze has just come up with a way to make road tripping a bit easier this year. By entering code HITTHEGAS150 between Friday, March 26, and Monday, March 29, when entering any car giveaway on their website, you’ll not only get 150 free entries for said car giveaway, but you’ll also be entered to win a year’s worth of gas, up to $1500 worth.

Win a year’s worth of gas - Enter at Omaze

You might be thinking that $1,500 isn’t a ton of money for gas, and while we agree that you won’t be able to go full nomad for an entire year, here is the breakdown. The average price of gas in the United States in 2019 was roughly $2.70. If your vehicle gets 40 mpg, $1,500 will get you over 22,000 miles of travel. At 30 mpg, you get 16,667 miles, 20 mpg is over 11,000 miles and if you drive a Ford Raptor towing a trailer and you only average 10 mpg, $1500 will still be enough for a 5,555 miles road trip, still enough to see a lot of the country (it’s even more than the entirety of the Trans-Canadian Highway). Yeah, we did the math.

There are plenty of cars to choose from as well. We’d prefer to spend our days road tripping in a customized Mercedes Sprinter Van or hitting up windy mountain roads in a Porsche 911 Turbo S, though a family trek in a Cadillac Escalade doesn’t sound too bad either.

Whatever you do, remember in order to win you have to use code HITTHEGAS150 between Friday, 3/26 and Monday, 3/29 when entering any car giveaway on their website. Who knows, you may be lucky enough to win a camper van and the fuel to get you to your dream destination all in one shot.

