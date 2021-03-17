This all-electric Land Rover Defender can be yours for free if you're lucky

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The Land Rover Defender is an icon. An intense, luxurious off-roader that turns heads and can crawl up nearly anything. The problem? For the past 20+ years it hasn't been available in the United States and it's never been what you’d call environmentally friendly. But this Defender is different. It’s vintage, restored by Himalaya and it’s all-electric. Plus Omaze is giving it away.

At 275 horsepower you won’t be thrown back in your seat, but this is an off-roader, and the 406 lb-ft of torque helps make this an incredibly capable rock crawler. While the 200-mile range isn’t going to be enough to overland for weeks at a time, most of us can count on one hand the amount of times we drive each year more than 200 miles in one sitting.

According to Omaze, some of the other added features include a “MOMO steering wheel, Front Runner roof rack, 18” Land Rover Sawtooth wheels w/ 33” tires, Himalaya front and rear bumpers, LED headlights and side markers, Black wing top 5 bar set, swing away tire carrier, KBX front grille, panoramic rear windows, custom heated leather seats, Puma-style steering wheel, modern gauges, 2” suspension lift, disc brake conversion, Alpine touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth and compact subwoofers.”

Additionally, Omaze is throwing in $20,000 cash. All of this adds up to an incredibly good-looking, capable luxury electric SUV that has a retail value of $210,000.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this sweepstakes, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit African Community & Conservation Foundation (ACCF), which, according to Omaze, “preserves important African wilderness areas and empowers the communities living alongside those spaces. ACCF works with distinguished nonprofit partners to raise awareness and funding for key conservation projects and transformative community programs. Their founding Project with the Grumeti Fund, in the western corridor of the Serengeti, paved the way to expand and grow their impact across Africa. Recent ACCF Projects include Karingani in Mozambique, the Rwanda Project – Volcanoes National Park and The Malilangwe Trust in Zimbabwe. Your donation will support their mission to contribute to a world in which people and wildlife live together, sustainably, forever.”

If you want this opportunity to own this head-turning EV off-roader, enter here. The deadline to enter is June 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

