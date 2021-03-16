Gordon Murray's V12-powered supercar hits the track for the first time

Gordon Murray Automotive is busily bringing what it refers to as "the greatest analog driver's car" to production. Called T.50, it was introduced in August 2020, and completed its first test laps on a race track in March 2021.

Company founder Gordon Murray personally put the first high-speed test miles on the XP2 prototype at the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold, England. While the Cosworth-developed, 3.9-liter V12 engine has a 12,100-rpm red line, the prototype was fitted with a rev limiter that won't be removed until later during the development process. And yet, Murray said his first laps behind the wheel of what many call the McLaren F1's heir left him with a good impression.

"The car was responsive, agile and rewarding to drive," he beamed. Realistically, he added that there are "still a lot of development miles to be completed and many more prototypes to build" before production starts in 2022.