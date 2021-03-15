Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

We routinely argue over which car is best here at Autoblog (if you don’t believe me check out some of our comparison tests), and while looks are subjective, when someone like Enzo Ferrari calls a vehicle “the most beautiful car ever made” it’s hard to argue against it. The Series 1 Jaguar E-Type is indeed undeniably gorgeous, as well as iconic, and Omaze is giving away an immaculately restored 1963 example.

This E-Type comes with an upgraded five-speed manual transmission, “its original wire-spoke wheels, luxurious leather interior and signature 3.8-liter inline-six-cylinder engine,” which makes 265 horsepower. That is modest by today’s standards but certainly not the case nearly 60 years ago. Its gorgeous black exterior and caramel leather interior will be sure to turn heads no matter what street you’re driving down and with the $20,000 in cash included, the total value of this prize is nearly a quarter million dollars.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The Prince’s Trust, which, according to Omaze, “helps young people develop the confidence and skills they need to realize their ambitions. Founded by The Prince of Wales in 1976, the charity supports youth who are unemployed, struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. Their programming aims to give vulnerable young people the practical and financial support they need to stabilize their lives, helping develop self-esteem and skills for work. This summer The Prince’s Trust marked helping 1 million young people, and is committed to supporting a further million over the next decade.”

If you want this opportunity to own this nearly sixty-year old piece of iconic automotive history, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 27, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.