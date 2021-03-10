Exotic supercars are generally uncommon at best, but the Falcon F7 is rarer than most. Seven were built, one was destroyed, and one is currently available on auction site Cars & Bids. Odds are you may have already seen it, too.

Jeff Lemke formed Falcon Motorsports in 2009 to give power-hungry enthusiasts an American alternative to European supercars. Headquartered between Flint and Detroit in Michigan, the company explained it created the F7 in the messy aftermath of a crippling global recession by leveraging the Wolverine State's vast pool of talent. "I could have never built this car anywhere else," affirmed Lemke, a former designer and engineer.

Visually, the F7 is low, wide, and muscular. It's not a Xerox copy of an existing design, and it manages not to look like a kit car haphazardly cobbled together. It's its own thing, with air scoops chiseled into the hood, a removable roof panel, and four round tail lights. The example listed on Cars & Bids is finished in burgundy, and it rides on 20-inch wheels. Carbon fiber exterior trim pieces hint at the lightweight chassis hidden underneath the body.

We applaud Falcon for resisting the urge to fit the F7 with trick doors. They swing out horizontally, just like on a normal car, and they reveal a driver-oriented cabin with a pair of sport seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, and six analog gauges. Even in 2014, the company had your infotainment needs covered with an iPad embedded into the center stack. It looks like it's removable. There's also a Kenwood CD player connected to a JBL sound system.

Instead of designing an engine in-house, Falcon knocked on Chevrolet's door and asked for the Corvette Z06's naturally-aspirated, 7.0-liter V8. Indiana-based tuner Lingenfelter then increased the engine's output to 620 horsepower and 585 pound-feet of torque. Mid-mounted, the V8 spins the rear wheels via a gated six-speed manual transmission. Falcon quotes a zero-to-60-mph time of about 3.5 seconds, and a 200-mph top speed.

Currently bid to $75,000, the example listed on Cars & Bids is the third of seven built, and it has often been used as a show car by the manufacturer. It was notably displayed at the 2014 edition of the Detroit Auto Show, and it starred in the 19th episode of the second season of How it's Made: Dream Cars that aired in March 2015. It's privately owned, and its odometer displays merely 3,294 miles. It's not perfect, but it's in excellent condition.

Falcon charged about $250,000 for the F7 when it was new. It's a model that very rarely trade hands, so its value is difficult to put a number on, but we won't have to wait long to find out: the auction ends on Monday, March 15.

