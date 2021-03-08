GMC Hummer EV SUV to be fully revealed during Final Four in April

GMC is going to use another large platform to reveal the next chapter in its Hummer story. The GMC Hummer EV SUV will officially be revealed on Saturday, April 3, at 5 p.m. ET during the Final Four. That’s the SUV, not the truck, which has already been revealed. You’ll be allowed to place a reservation for the SUV at the same time as it’s unveiled during the basketball games.

There are no further details about the SUV, but we’ll point out that a decent preview of what the SUV will look like is already out and can be seen here. It’s going to look a whole lot like the pickup, but will of course be fully boxed in, as an SUV is. We’ll know more about what GMC has in store in just under a month’s time.

In addition to the news about the impending SUV, GMC released video footage of the pickup version undergoing winter testing in Michigan’s snowy Upper Peninsula. You can see the video below.

GM says that it’s using this region to dial in and calibrate the truck’s all-wheel-drive torque distribution, traction control system and stability control. Testing is conducted on snow, ice, and steep and split-friction grades. That’s all GM is letting us in on for now, but at least we have the second version of the electric Hummer in our scopes now and will be eagerly anticipating its reveal.

Related video: