Here's the Lordstown Motors Endurance race truck

Lordstown Motors has revealed a rendering of the race truck they plan to enter in the San Felipe 250 off-road race in April. We've seen them testing the skateboard that underpins the pickup, but this is the first glimpse at what the finished race truck will look like.

The answer, not surprisingly, is something very similar to a Lordstown Endurance pickup, but beefed up to tackle the unpaved terrain of Baja California, Mexico. While it doesn't look all that different at first glance, closer examination reveals a few significant changes. Among them are the four powerful driving lights filling the space between the headlights and DRLs. It's a nice integrated look that provides lumens without requiring a light bar across the grille or roof. The wheel arches have also been modified with wide fender flares to accommodate wheels and tires much larger than stock. While we're not fans of black cladding on, say mall-crawlers, these look the part on an off-road race truck.

The truck sits higher than stock as well, this could be because of off-road shocks and springs, plus the chunky off-orad tires. Other concessions for racing include the removal of side mirrors and windows, a stripped-out interior with roll cage, and a pair of racing seats.

The truck will be the first EV to compete in the San Felipe 250, which is actually 290 miles. That difference isn't a big deal for a gasoline vehicle but a production 600-horsepower Endurance has a range of 250 miles, and that's presumably when it's not being given the full e-beans for a sustained period. So, as we've mentioned, either they'll need to charge the truck mid-race or add 40 miles' worth of battery capacity.

Lordstown CEO Steve Burns calls the chassis "probably the most robust skateboard ever conceived or built" so the race will be a good test of the claim. One thing we can say is that the Endurance looks pretty good as a race truck. It might not be a bad idea to sell it with the styling options and lift seen in the rendering when it goes on sale in September.

