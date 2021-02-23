A Nismo edition of the Nissan Patrol, what we in the U.S. know as the Armada, has been spotted. The SUV was captured without any camouflage during what looked to be an official commercial shoot in the Middle East, just as the production was wrapping up and the truck was being loaded onto a trailer.

As seen by Instagram account jokerr.cars, the Patrol Nismo is based on the recently facelifted 2021 model, the Nismo edition adds a more aggressive fascia with large intakes on either side of a taller grille. The sportier looks continue with side skirts and a modified rear bumper, as well as an air dam highlighted with Nismo's signature red paint. Out back, a large exhaust tip hints at a freer-breathing system. It also wears hulking 22-inch alloys made by renowned Japanese racing wheel company Rays.

This would not be the first Patrol to be tuned by Nissan's in-house motorsports division. The Yokohama-based company released the original in 2015, giving it a 28-horsepower bump over the stock 400. The interior also featured subtle Nismo cues including red accents on some of the trim and upholstery. We can't see what's under the hood or inside from the spy shots, but we expect a similar treatment. The new Patrol Nismo's Rays wheels are a carry-over from this model.

That Patrol was an exclusive Middle East model, and with good reason. The Patrol has an enormous cult following there, rivaling even that of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser. In fact, Nissan even continues to sell the previous-generation Patrol there (which we never got in the U.S.) as the Patrol Safari, alongside its successor. Those were famous for being tuned into 800-horsepower monsters by drag racers.

It's almost certain that the new Patrol Nismo will remain a Middle East-only model. In any case, if Nissan is wrapping up a video shoot, we can probably expect an official debut within a couple of months.

