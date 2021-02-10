Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

BMW’s newest cars, the M3 and M4, are the talk of the town, and probably not for the right reasons. The design is polarizing, to say the least. Personally, it’s not our cup of tea, which is a shame, because some of the more recent BMWs have been really good in that department, specifically the M2 and the car that Omaze is currently giving away in one of their latest sweepstakes, the M8 Gran Coupe Competition.

The 8-Series has always been one of our favorite BMWs, even though it was discontinued in 1999. When it returned to the market after nearly two decades, we were excited to get behind the wheel, and, thankfully, it didn’t disappoint. It doesn’t have the supercar look of the 90s version, but don’t let that fool you. Just because a car has four doors and can seat a family of five doesn’t mean it won’t throw you back in your seat when flooring it at green lights. Especially the M8 Gran Coupe Competition.

This specific model makes 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque and can hit 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in only three seconds. It will also set you back $150k if you buy it from a dealer, but if you win this sweepstakes, you won’t have to worry about that. You won’t have to worry about gas much either, considering Omaze is including $20,000 cash with the car, and, of course, all taxes and delivery fees are covered.

Not only that, but every donation supports Black Girl Ventures, which, according to Omaze, “provides Black and Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital and capacity building in order for them to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship. Their Change Agent Program has chapters nationwide. Each chapter recruits 3-5 women hyperlocally to provide low-barrier access to capital, community and capacity through the BGV Pitch Program, entrepreneurial education and ecosystem building. With chapters currently in Birmingham, Durham, Houston, Miami and Philadelphia, your generosity can support the Change Agent Program’s expansion to Los Angeles and help to sustain the Houston chapter.”

