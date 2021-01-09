Pagani's Huayra is preparing to put on a racing suit, just like its predecessor, the Zonda, did in 2009. And a video posted on the firm's social media channels suggests engineers may have ditched the turbos.

Listen to the short video in the Instagram post embedded below. It's the Huayra R's V12 engine singing its heart out. While the actual footage reveals little that we don't know, the soundtrack seemingly comes from a naturally-aspirated engine. We don't hear a pair of turbos spooling up. That's unusual, because the regular Huayra is powered by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-liter V12 that's twin-turbocharged to over 750 horsepower.

Pagani hasn't given any specs on the engine, though. Previous reports have suggested the engine will have more than 900 horsepower and the ability to rev beyond 9,500 rpm. Certainly the video supports the high-revving prediction. We would expect Pagani to be using a version of the 6.0-liter AMG V12, as it has on all of its supercars, though without turbochargers. And that's not just because Pagani has always used AMG engines, but because there aren't many companies with a V12 in its parts bin, and developing one from scratch would be extremely expensive for a small company like Pagani.

Pagani will release more details about the Huayra R in the coming weeks, and we expect the model will make its official debut online during the first half of 2021. It will likely arrive as a limited-edition car with a seven-digit price tag, and we wouldn't be surprised if every available example is spoken for by the time it breaks cover. It might be the last variant of the Huayra, too. Production of the Roadster has already ended, and the next Pagani hypercar is currently being developed. It's tentatively scheduled to break cover before the end of the year.

