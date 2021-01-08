Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With 2020 in the rearview, it's time to start looking ahead at what 2021 will bring in the form of racing games. This week, at least one racing game developer has already announced its plans for 2021. Also, we've upgraded our livestream setup, so if you're interested in racing with us virtually, we'll tell you when and where.

Codemasters has released its 2021 Dirt 5 content roadmap

The good people over at Codemasters dropped their Dirt 5 content roadmap for the entire year this week, and fans of the series are sure to be excited. The announcement tells players to expect new cars, new playgrounds (with hundreds of added objects), new career events, new tracks, profile customization, new liveries, and of course, more unannounced content to come. The team is also looking to add private lobbies, event ghosts, multi-class races, and even profile stats. It sounds like there's a busy year ahead for the game.

If you're interested in reading our thoughts on the game, you can do that in our gamers' notes review right here.

Autoblog is livestreaming on a PC now

You may already be aware that in 2020, Autoblog livestreamed racing and driving games every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Up until now, we've always captured gameplay via an Xbox One or occasionally a Nintendo Switch, but for 2021 we've upgraded our setup and we're now streaming on a powerful gaming PC. This opens up all kinds of opportunities like higher quality gameplay captures, whacky Rocket League mods, and of course, PC-exclusive games like iRacing.

We're excited for the upcoming year, and we want you to be a part of it! We'll be continuing our Tuesday and Thursday schedule, and we love playing with viewers (when the game allows for it) so check out our streams here on Twitch and here on Youtube. We hope to see you this year!