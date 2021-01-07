Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Longer drives can sometimes be hell on your back. Many of us just put up with the discomfort, but more and more people seem to be discovering that there's a potential solution to this problem: a simple seat cushion. This ComfiLife cushion is a gel-enhanced memory foam design that can be used in your car, in your house, on a plane, or anywhere else you're forced into an uncomfortable seating position. This cushion was created to give your tailbone support and relieve pressure. It's currently the No. 1 best-selling automotive product on Amazon, and while it normally costs $36.95, it's available right now for 39% off, bringing the price down to $22.64.

The cushion has over 37,000 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer MH S. had this to say about the cushion in their 5-star review:

"I don't write many reviews - I try to save mine for when I really have something to say. My mom recently was very sick and lost a lot of weight. With that, came loss of much of her 'padding' which made long car rides and even sitting on our nearly brand new power reclining leather couch uncomfortable ... So I got her this cushion. It has made such a huge impact that she carries it around with her from car to couch. I'll be ordering another one in the next day or two so she can have one in the house and one in the car. I was worried the gel would make the seat too cold for her as she is extremely temperature sensitive, but she loves it. I find her happily passed out sitting up on the couch now, which she hasn't been able to do for months now. I imagine she will continue to use this cushion even after she has regained some of her own 'padding.'"

