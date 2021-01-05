For 2021, Ford is lowering the price of entry for its Expedition SUV with a new base model, the XL STX. (Previously, the Expedition XL was a fleet-only model.) At a starting price of $49,995, the XL STX represents a savings of $2,815 compared to the Expedition XLT. Note that if you're paying with a Samsonite full of cash, you'll need to bring another $1,695 to cover the destination charge, for a total of $51,690.

As is so often the case, however, when you pay less, you get less, and in this case, that primarily refers to seating capacity as the XL STX loses the third-row seat that is standard on all other Expeditions. Other removed standard items include the Ford Co-Pilot360 bundle of driver assists, rear parking sensors, satellite radio, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a garage-door opener. It's also not available in extended-length Max form. The XL STX does get a couple special features of its own, specifically, its 18-inch alloy wheels are painted Magnetic metallic, and it has a gloss-black five-bar grille and gloss-black mirror caps.

Like all Expeditions, the XL STX is powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive can be added for $3,050. Options are otherwise limited to an electronic limited-slip differential for the AWD system, a heavy-duty towing package, rear parking sensors, an engine-block heater, and a rear cargo mat.

This is probably just a coincidence, but the XL STX puts the Expedition's starting price much closer to that of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, although the Tahoe at $50,295 (with destination) is still cheaper by $1,395. And the base version of the Chevy includes the third-row seat.