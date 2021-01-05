Automakers are awakening from their holiday slumbers with full-year sales data for 2020. It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic had a massive impact on global auto sales last year, but just about every player in the market reported improvement in the second half of what amounted to a tumultuous and unpredictable 12 months for the industry at large.

Here in the States, some automakers even bucked previous reporting schedules to share good news late in the year, and from what we're seeing so far, those blips turned into trends. While holiday sales were likely depressed somewhat by the general economic climate and the return of lockdown mandates in some parts of the country, the final quarter of 2020 appears as though it delivered mostly good news for the U.S. industry.