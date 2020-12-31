Italian motorcycle manufacturer Magni introduced a model named Italia 01/01 designed as a tribute to its founder, Arturo Magni, who died in 2015. It blends a retro-styled design with a state-of-the-art engine from MV Agusta.

Magni founded the company that bears his name in 1977 after working for MV Agusta for 26 years; he notably ran its racing division. Fittingly, the Italia 01/01's styling draws inspiration from classic MV Agusta race bikes with styling cues like a round headlight, an aerodynamic fairing that wraps around the handlebars, and a short tail.

Designers didn't add panels to the bottom part of the bike, to keep the frame — which was designed in-house — and the engine exposed. Magni explained its founder preferred this look. He regularly pointed out that it "gave a sporty appearance to the bike while leaving all the beauty of the engine's mechanical structure visible."

Speaking of the engine, the Italia 01/01 is powered by an 798cc three-cylinder sourced from MV Agusta. Specifications haven't been released, but the triple makes about 125 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque in its basic configuration. Brembo provided the brakes, Oram designed the suspension, and the 18-inch wheels came from JoNich. Magni noted it worked with Italian suppliers to build a bike named after its home country.

Magni hasn't revealed what's next for the Italia 01/01. We don't know if it's a one-off model, or if it's headed to production in the coming months. If it's built, it will undoubtedly be available in strictly limited numbers. We've reached out to the company for additional details, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

MV Agusta explored the same facet of its heritage as Magni when it unveiled the Superveloce 800 in 2018. Presented as a concept, the bike went on sale with the same three-cylinder engine as the Italia in 2020.